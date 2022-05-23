We stumbled across this gem during the soft opening. High quality products, and definitely good deals. We purchased an ounce of White Skunk#14 for $50 and splurged on some The New, a delightful tasty treat with a very creative side effect that made me get out and landscape my garden. We went back and purchased an ounce of Amherst Diesel for $50 and some Ruby Runtz. The ounces were comparable to the $200 ounces on the top shelf. Burned clean and no taste of poor curing techniques in any of the strains. The staff are fun and listen patiently as we talk about ol' school ways.

