“Delightful” is how I would describe my experience at Magnolia Road (Broomfield) on its opening day as the first licensed dispensary in Broomfield, Colorado. It’s hard to spot, but it’s behind the Starbucks at the intersection of 287 and Midway. From the friendly greeting at the front to the exceptionally detail-oriented customer service by Leah, a budtender and the general manager, I felt welcomed and well-informed at every step of the way. The store’s commitment to educating consumers was palpable, so I strongly recommend a visit to anyone who is considering trying cannabis, but not sure where to start. I was very impressed by her level of knowledge of the subtleties between strains, even in edibles, and their anticipated effects on how I might feel. There was no sense that I was being rushed or patronized, even though I am a suburban middle aged mom and far from the stereotypical cannabis customer. I say this because it’s easy for a budtender to be dismissive or presumptuous before he or she gets to know my wants and needs. But here I felt listened to and understood. They also have competitive prices on items that I see at surrounding dispensaries so that was an unexpected surprise. There seems to be great camaraderie among the staff, which makes for an extra comforting vibe. The only downsides I encountered were (1) the parking lot that seems well-suited for small cars only and awkward to navigate. Luckily, there’s plenty of free street parking so that won’t deter me from going back, and (2) the configuration of the store makes it a bit awkward for entering and exiting so I can see people flow being a minor issue if it gets crowded. But based on what I experienced, I suggest visiting when you’re looking for a local dispensary.