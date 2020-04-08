208 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 132
Show All 109
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$225
Deals
1 Gram Next 1 Live Resin $15.87 + tax
Valid 5/7/2019 – 2/1/2021
Limit One ounce per customer per 24 hr period. Offer vaild to customers 21 years of age or older with valid id.
Does not apply to already discounted items
1 Gram Next 1 Live Resin $15.87 + tax
Valid 5/7/2019 – 2/1/2021
Limit One ounce per customer per 24 hr period. Offer vaild to customers 21 years of age or older with valid id.
Does not apply to already discounted items
All Products
Cherry Wine - Shatter Shatter by COLORADO PRODUCT SERVICES LLC
from COLORADO PRODUCT SERVICES LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
primus og ( Live Sugar) Live Resin by Next1 - primus og ( Live Sugar)
from Next1 - primus og ( Live Sugar)
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Natty Rems Larry O.G. (EA) Live Resin by Natty Rems
from Natty Rems
___
THC
___
CBD
$28each
In-store only
Gold Water - Guava Chem Shatter (EA) Shatter by MAMMOTH FARMS LLC
from MAMMOTH FARMS LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Gold Water - Mimosa Cookies Shatter (EA) Shatter by MAMMOTH FARMS LLC
from MAMMOTH FARMS LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
SUMMIT - Live Resin - Strawberry Banana (EA) Live Resin by GHT LLC
from GHT LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$28each
In-store only
Kayak - Flo (wax) Wax by PG GROW ll LLC
from PG GROW ll LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Kayak - Angel OG - wax Wax by PG GROW ll LLC
from PG GROW ll LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Sesh - Black Fire (I) Sesh PHO Wax (1g) (ea) Wax by Staycon LLC
from Staycon LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$16each
In-store only
Mazar Shatter by kayak
from kayak
___
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
So Cal Pure Reunion Wax by sesh
from sesh
___
THC
___
CBD
$16each
In-store only
Mazar Wax by kayak
from kayak
___
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
SUMMIT - Live Resin - FLO Live Resin by GHT LLC
from GHT LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$28each
In-store only
Kayak - lemon Meringue - shatter Shatter by Kayak - lemon Meringue - shatter
from Kayak - lemon Meringue - shatter
___
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Next 1 - Skunkberry Live Budder Live Resin by Next 1 - Skunkberry Live Budder
from Next 1 - Skunkberry Live Budder
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) - FF Batter Live Resin by CPS
from CPS
___
THC
___
CBD
$22each
In-store only
Hazelnut Cream (Live Resin)(Grammed) Live Resin by Hazelnut Cream (Live Resin)(Grammed)
from Hazelnut Cream (Live Resin)(Grammed)
___
THC
___
CBD
$32each
In-store only
Death Dream Shatter by kayak
from kayak
___
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Flo Shatter by kayak
from kayak
___
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Original Dream Shatter by kayak
from kayak
___
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Kayak - lemon Meringue - shatter Shatter by kayak
from kayak
___
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Double Dream Wax by kayak
from kayak
___
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Original Dream wax Wax by kayak
from kayak
___
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
DB -Stefan Urquelle -( Terp Honey) (EA) Live Resin by CPS
from CPS
___
THC
___
CBD
$32each
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) - Terp Honey Live Resin by CPS
from CPS
___
THC
___
CBD
$32each
In-store only
Lemon Diesel - FF Batter Live Resin by CPS
from CPS
___
THC
___
CBD
$22each
In-store only
Jabberwocky - FF Batter Live Resin by CPS
from CPS
___
THC
___
CBD
$22each
In-store only
White Urkle Sugar Wax Live Resin by Next 1
from Next 1
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
White Dawg Live Budder Live Resin by NEXT1 LABS LLC
from NEXT1 LABS LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
White Urkle Sugar Wax Wax by Next 1
from Next 1
___
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
KM Jabberwocky Wax Wax by KM Jabberwocky Wax
from KM Jabberwocky Wax
___
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Road Biker Shatter by kayak
from kayak
___
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Lavender Jones Live Sugar Live Resin by Lavender Jones Live Sugar
from Lavender Jones Live Sugar
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Kayak - lemon Meringue - shatter Shatter by Kayak - lemon Meringue - shatter
from Kayak - lemon Meringue - shatter
___
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Kayak Angels Og (wax)(ea) Wax by kayak
from Kayak
___
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Tangerine Power - Batter Live Resin by Tangerine Power - Batter
from Tangerine Power - Batter
___
THC
___
CBD
$26each
In-store only
White Fantasy Concentrate Shatter by White Fantasy Concentrate
from White Fantasy Concentrate
___
THC
___
CBD
$16each
In-store only
SUMMIT - Live Resin - Lemon OG Haze (EA) Live Resin by GHT
from GHT
___
THC
___
CBD
$28each
In-store only
kayak - double dream (shatter) Shatter by PG GROW II LLC
from PG GROW II LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Silver Valley OG Wax by Staycon LLC
from Staycon LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$16each
In-store only
123456