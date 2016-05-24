Kian.scott
Amazing buds, amazing service by a girl I think her name was Erika. Great atmosphere. I’ll be coming back!!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
3.9
10 reviews
Amazing buds, amazing service by a girl I think her name was Erika. Great atmosphere. I’ll be coming back!!
BAD BAD BAD!! Very upset with my service. Ive gone to this store 3 times and every time they mess up my order. Normally I dont write bad reviews but this store is what is giving dispensary and the industry a bad name. Talk about corporate feel. The customer service is lacking hard cord, you are shuffled thru like cattle then the budtenders, they have no clue about there products. Every time I've gone in I'VE TAUGHT THE BUDTENDERS something about the product on there shelf. They dont use communication even tho they are writing your order. When all 3 different budternders i talked to about my order dont communicate to the back and your order comes out wrong every time something needs to be said. I would not recommend this place to anyone. They lost me as a customer. Do your self a favor and drive the 5 block to the next dispensary where they have better prices and better service. Or drive over the border to Oregon where the prices and weed is better and you can smell the bud you are buying.
always consistent results down on main street. they have different price points for the part of the month that I'm flush and more budget friendly options for the broke parts of the month. I recommend checking them out
Was pretty unimpressive all around. Didn't like the process or the service. I just stood there and wandered aimlessly until someone actually helped me. The most friendly, knowledgeable, and enjoyable person was the guy working security at the door. Wouldn't go back.
Nice place easy to find. But they do not pay attention to the express lane. Unlike the sister location on Main St. In Vancouver. And they dont honor the Vuber lifelime warranty. I am going the extra couple miles to downtown from now on.
I have been shopping at Main Street for a couple years now and they have continued to get worse and worse over time. They’re selection is deceivingly vast, until you look close enough to see they are out of every good strain by any decent grower, and have nothing but the bottom of the barrel. They sell expired flower, edibles, and have started removing harvest dates to fool the customer. When asking for recommendations you get the opposite of what you asked for: ie sativa when you ask for indica ect. The service is dismissive and rude when letting you know they are out of the strains you were hoping to purchase, and there is never an attempt to proactively offer an alternative, and even if they did theyre knowledge of their own product is so bad they wouldnt be able to steer you in the right direction if they tried. Its like the people there dont even smoke cannabis, and still dont know how to give good customer service. There are a few employees obviously that are the exception, but when you are out of everything I want sometimes its too little too late. I have walked out there on more occasions then ever and then end up having to drive an additional 18 minutes downtown to the real main street where they actually have quality flower.
Getting someone to help me was not fun, stood there waiting around and even tried to get the attention of a free employee that I needed help. Nothing. The Blue Dream By WG Growers is pretty fantastic though!
Was here often when I lived in the area. Best prices & quality. Check out WA Grower!
I’ve checked out many shops from Southern Washington to Northern California and this is my favorite one, by far! The staff is extremely professional and knowledgeable, showing great care to all the consumer’s wants and needs to get them the right product(s). Main Street also offers competitive pricing so you don’t feel like your wallet being gouged. My favorite place to shop by far!
It's a decent place to go. Just don't let Steve be your bud tender. He's rude, short on answers and nothing on help. Avoid him and you should be ok.