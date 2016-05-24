BassthovenMusic on January 10, 2019

I have been shopping at Main Street for a couple years now and they have continued to get worse and worse over time. They’re selection is deceivingly vast, until you look close enough to see they are out of every good strain by any decent grower, and have nothing but the bottom of the barrel. They sell expired flower, edibles, and have started removing harvest dates to fool the customer. When asking for recommendations you get the opposite of what you asked for: ie sativa when you ask for indica ect. The service is dismissive and rude when letting you know they are out of the strains you were hoping to purchase, and there is never an attempt to proactively offer an alternative, and even if they did theyre knowledge of their own product is so bad they wouldnt be able to steer you in the right direction if they tried. Its like the people there dont even smoke cannabis, and still dont know how to give good customer service. There are a few employees obviously that are the exception, but when you are out of everything I want sometimes its too little too late. I have walked out there on more occasions then ever and then end up having to drive an additional 18 minutes downtown to the real main street where they actually have quality flower.