Sativa420
The girls there rock..... they really know their product. They have yet to do me wrong🥰 Impressive 🤗 I feel bad though I don’t recall their names . Big shout out & HIGH 5 to them.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.0
10 reviews
The girls there rock..... they really know their product. They have yet to do me wrong🥰 Impressive 🤗 I feel bad though I don’t recall their names . Big shout out & HIGH 5 to them.
Mainstreet is losing its touch. Countless times now, I've been in there... or my BF has... and we been given the wrong price on something, wrong brand, etc. I STRICTLY smoke sativa due to my depression. Indicas only bring me down. He went in and bought something off the list, which said sativa next to it, and purchased. When he got home, idk why I even asked... but I did, "is it a sativa" he said yes... but still my gut feeling was like... eeehhh, so I went on leafly and looked up the strain.. and low and behold... a freaking indica. Mainstreet has LOST its touch. Wont be going there anymore!
always a huge selection and knowledgeable staff. security is there for a reason don't let it get you down ;) the business needs to protect itself. they couldn't even try doing it like other shops due to the massive inventory. it's different but worth it!
I go into this shop a few times a month. Generally, they are very nice. Almost all the nice ones have been let go. Today was pure bullshit. The kid that took my order was a complete asshole. Kept scooting down the counter away from me while taking my order. When I tried to approach again, he told me he did not want people "Hovering over him" while he was working and moved again. Needless to say, I left no tip or said thank you to this guy when he gave me my purchase. From now on, if I enter and he is working there in any capacity, I will turn and leave. That is not how you treat customers. Why the hell is this guy working sales? Taking my business elsewhere.
They really seem out of place, as they are the only store in the area with a Security/Door Man who has to stand outside all day and check IDs. Once inside, the whole process is a bit convoluted. There are glass cases with the products on display, but to place your order, you have to find what you want in a notebook, and then the budtender writes down the order on a slip, and takes your money. Then they deposit both in a little window on the back wall, where someone else, prepares your order. Then you have to stand around and wait until you name is called to get your product and change. Compared to all the surrounding stores, this place is just too much hassle for a quick in and out. The product and prices are fine, but nothing better than you can get anywhere else in the area.
best shop in town.great prices
“This is the first shop I ever visited- didn't go well, but not having a basis for comparison, felt it unfair to judge at that time: I asked the girl for suggestions, as I'm wanting high CBD for chronic pain - I felt like she blew me off & didn't really make any suggestions nor provide the asked for info. The menu is extensive ... and overwhelming. The bright lights, having to give (albeit only first) name to wait for my order to be fulfilled thru a "dispensary" window feels too "sterile". After later visiting a different shop in Kelso, I was convinced by a more frequent shopper than me to return to Main St., saying he thought I could get items for a lesser cost there - WRONG! My 2nd visit to Main St., the lovely young lady was right on to greet me with a smile upon entry and spent time with me going over the menu and helping me with my options, but then ... her shift was over and a young dude came to finish "writing" up my order and shot down the info his predecessor and I had discussed and after thinking about it later ... told me bogus info. I felt like maybe I took too long to order and therefore he was trying to hurry me along. I've purchased similar items elsewhere at lesser prices, and "fresher": the items purchased at Main St. are longer harvested/processed/dated and the vape cartridge I bought was appx. 1 month away from expiration date! Nope ... won't be back."
After being met at the door by a security guard, then made to wait while my order was prepared then passed through a small reinforced window, I felt like I was in jail. While the product was fine, prices seemed on par with the other shops. The atmosphere alone has and will prevent me ever darkening the door of this shop again.
Great place and great staff. They don't just try to push the product they help out with better deals and great service. I spent 140 of a half oz of some fire and 3 grams of sugar wax and 2 fatty joints. I'll be back for sure!
This place f***in rocks!! spent 80 bones got cpl g's honeycomb wax!! and 2 diff G's of 80%-87%, and 3 different but equally dank shatter infused doobies!!! not to mention 72%CBD (Tiffany) is a cure all for me!!! P.S. knowledgeable chill dudes and some babes!!! I'LL BE BACK Fo Show