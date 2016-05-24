CindyLouWho1357 on October 14, 2017

“This is the first shop I ever visited- didn't go well, but not having a basis for comparison, felt it unfair to judge at that time: I asked the girl for suggestions, as I'm wanting high CBD for chronic pain - I felt like she blew me off & didn't really make any suggestions nor provide the asked for info. The menu is extensive ... and overwhelming. The bright lights, having to give (albeit only first) name to wait for my order to be fulfilled thru a "dispensary" window feels too "sterile". After later visiting a different shop in Kelso, I was convinced by a more frequent shopper than me to return to Main St., saying he thought I could get items for a lesser cost there - WRONG! My 2nd visit to Main St., the lovely young lady was right on to greet me with a smile upon entry and spent time with me going over the menu and helping me with my options, but then ... her shift was over and a young dude came to finish "writing" up my order and shot down the info his predecessor and I had discussed and after thinking about it later ... told me bogus info. I felt like maybe I took too long to order and therefore he was trying to hurry me along. I've purchased similar items elsewhere at lesser prices, and "fresher": the items purchased at Main St. are longer harvested/processed/dated and the vape cartridge I bought was appx. 1 month away from expiration date! Nope ... won't be back."