mcn207 on June 11, 2019

Lowest price on flower, and just reduced pricing on all distillate cartridges. Great location, but they take security seriously so make sure you have your ID and card(s) and expect to check-in one person at a time. Usually a 1-5 minute wait at check-in, and then maybe 5-10 minutes in line if they're busy. Otherwise its 1-2 minutes through the door and maybe 2 - 3 minutes in line. They keep a few staple/default strains on-hand, and rotate through other strains as supply allows. IF they run out of a particular strain, its usually back within a few weeks.