Maitri Medicinals - Pittsburgh
412.404.7464
Saturday Shatterday
FarmaceuticalRx Underdawg Cured Resin Budder (.5g) Moxie Slymer Live Resin Sauce (.5g) Liberty Blueberry Skunk Live Resin Badder (.5g) Liberty Blue Dream Live Resin Sugar (.5g) Moxie Larry OG Live Resin Sugar (.5g)
Every Saturday, Maitri offers 10% off on select concentrates while supplies last. Visit our website for more information on daily discounts.
Veterans, Members of Military, and Active Responders
Valid 1/31/2019
Maitri is proud to offer a 10% discount every day on all purchases for veterans, members of the military, and active responders.
ReLeaf Tuesday
Every Tuesday, Maitri offers a 10% discount on select dry leaf products while supplies last. Visit our website for more information on daily discounts.
Wednesday Pens Day
Liberty ACDC 500mg Distillate Pax Pod Terrapin Lemon G iRest 500mg Cart Cresco 707 Headband 250mg BHO Disposable Pen Cresco Sour Pink Grapefruit 250mg CO2 Disposable Pen Ilera BREATHE Disposable 250mg Pen
Every Wednesday, Maitri offers a 10% discount on select cartridges, pod's and disposable pen's while supplies last. Visit our website for more information on daily discounts.