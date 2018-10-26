Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
First time visit was today. Amazing staff and a beautiful store. Will definitely be back.
riced1980
on October 13, 2019
This is my favorite dispensary. There’s one a little closer for me, but the staff here are great. They give veteran discounts which is A+ in my book. Thank you for all you guys do at Maitri.
Zigmon
on October 11, 2019
The Staff is extremely friendly and helpful. Great variety of medicinal Bud, Badder, Butter, Sauce and Shatter.
Homer11257
on September 14, 2019
Outstanding customer service, knowledgeable staff, beautiful facilities, large selection of products, yeah I’m a fan!
ryanw980
on September 12, 2019
Super clean and all staff are friendly and helping.
Pinhead302
on August 28, 2019
Best location I have been to.
angelacelli
on August 16, 2019
Great atmosphere and very sincerely kind.people...very helpful and pleasant
ks349977
on August 14, 2019
I love going to this dispensary the staff are very friendly the girls up front are always talking and laughing with customers the securty guards are always watching but will have a conversation with you and the staff in the back room know what there doing and talking about and Rebecca always knows what i want and tells me when it is there
thank you all