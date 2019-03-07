JReed78 on November 23, 2019

When I first got my card a couple months ago... this was my first dispensary I visited. Everyone was friendly and greeted Me upon arrival. Their point reward system isn’t good. They only let you use points for non sale items.... so there’s really no point. I have enough points for $15 off.. but I can’t use it for any deals. So, the points system really isn’t really a reward... it’s just a way to get you to purchase more from them. If I buy two $50 8ths it’ll be $85. At other dispensaries, they let you use your points JUST LIKE CASH which is how it should be done. HFL lets you get $25 off $100 or more on Thursday’s... and would still let you use YOUR points on top of that. Manas best deal is their quarters for $55-$75 range... and the only reason I go there anymore. The idea that I’ve already spent a lot of money in a couple months, and can’t get $15 off my $75 quarter because the owners are cheap... only hurts their business. I rarely go there... and I’ve made that decision quickly. I end up driving 7 miles even though mana is literally less than a mile from me. They’re losing business. I hope they step their game up... because I know they’re still pretty new, and not getting the business others are getting