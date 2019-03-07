Sammy8230
4.6
10 reviews
Close to home & great staff 😊
Folks were super nice and personable here, great place for a first time visit to a dispensary.
We're so happy you had a great first experience!! Looking forward to seeing you again soon and continuing this journey with you!
Cartridge issue,not Mana’s fault
Sorry you had an issue! I'm glad we could clear it up for you. Hope to see you again soon!
Very inviting and pleasant atmosphere. Top notch flower!
We definitely try! Thank you!
Me men
Thank you!
Very busy they definitely has a better variety then some other dispensaries I’ve been to but overall I like it.
We're glad you like us! Looking forward to seeing you again soon!
When I first got my card a couple months ago... this was my first dispensary I visited. Everyone was friendly and greeted Me upon arrival. Their point reward system isn’t good. They only let you use points for non sale items.... so there’s really no point. I have enough points for $15 off.. but I can’t use it for any deals. So, the points system really isn’t really a reward... it’s just a way to get you to purchase more from them. If I buy two $50 8ths it’ll be $85. At other dispensaries, they let you use your points JUST LIKE CASH which is how it should be done. HFL lets you get $25 off $100 or more on Thursday’s... and would still let you use YOUR points on top of that. Manas best deal is their quarters for $55-$75 range... and the only reason I go there anymore. The idea that I’ve already spent a lot of money in a couple months, and can’t get $15 off my $75 quarter because the owners are cheap... only hurts their business. I rarely go there... and I’ve made that decision quickly. I end up driving 7 miles even though mana is literally less than a mile from me. They’re losing business. I hope they step their game up... because I know they’re still pretty new, and not getting the business others are getting
Thank you for your feedback! Hope to see you again soon!
called before coming in and was told they still did the reimbursement program and when I got there they said they stopped it. wasted time and a drive
We are sorry for this miscommunication! We have removed this program from all of our social media websites as of a couple weeks ago, so there shouldn't be any more confusion. Hope to see you soon!
Everyone that works there is so pleasant and knowledgeable.
Thank you! We look forward to seeing you soon!
I love this place. The staff is what makes me come back. You feel like you have a personal relationship with them. Cierra is an angel. Literally the nicest person I've ever met in my life. Everytime I come here she's very knowledgeable and just an awesome person. I could right something about every staff member here but I have some flower to smoke :) shannon,timmy,and everyone else at mana you guys make me keep com o.j ng back. Love you guys
Thank you so much for the personal call-outs on some of our great employees!! We look forward to your future visits!!