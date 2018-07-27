Sammy46565786
Pick up some Killer Gorilla prerolls what a unbelievable deal they had very nicely rolled. I am always happy when I walk out of Mana Supply they always try to give you Mid to Top grade flower for a good price because a lot of places forget that a lot of us patients are on disability so we are broke so high prices isn’t helping patients Thx Mana
Thank you for your review! It makes us so happy to hear this, we want to help patients get they product they need and make them feel comfortable and knowledgeable at the same time. We're so glad to have you in and look forward to next time!