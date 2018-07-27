Sammy46565786 on November 20, 2019

Pick up some Killer Gorilla prerolls what a unbelievable deal they had very nicely rolled. I am always happy when I walk out of Mana Supply they always try to give you Mid to Top grade flower for a good price because a lot of places forget that a lot of us patients are on disability so we are broke so high prices isn’t helping patients Thx Mana