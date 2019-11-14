Psmithtulsa on November 26, 2019

I have shopped at several dispensaries in Tulsa and NW Oklahoma. Mango Cannabis 🥭 is the best. They have an amazing selection of flowers, carts, prerolls, edibles and any waxes and concentrates. All of the budtenders are very nice and knowledgeable. They don't rush and always have great recommendations. Matia rocks!! I still checkout Leafly and Weedmaps daily to check out everyone's deals and haven't found anyone close to competing. I would like to see a customer loyalty program implemented as I am an almost daily shopper.