Last updated:
Flower
show all
Edible
show all
Cartridge
show all
Accessory
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Mango Cannabis - Rochester
Leafly member since 2025
Followers: 1
3553 W Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY
StorefrontRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
8am - 12am
monday
8am - 12am
tuesday
8am - 12am
wednesday
8am - 12am
thursday
8am - 12am
friday
8am - 12am
saturday
8am - 12am
pickup Info
Today’s hours
Time10 min - 20 minPaymentCash
Closed until 8am ET
Photos of Mango Cannabis - Rochester
Promotions at Mango Cannabis - Rochester
Updates from Mango Cannabis - Rochester
0 Reviews of Mango Cannabis - Rochester
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.