$2 Full Gram Preroll
Valid 7/5/2019 – 7/7/2020
1g flower preroll
N/A
All Products
The Lime by Lemon-Nade
from Lemon-Nade
21.52%
THC
0.1%
CBD
The Lime
Strain
$56each
In-store only
OG's Pearl by Hazy Daze
from Hazy Daze
20.52%
THC
0.7%
CBD
OG's Pearl
Strain
$34each
In-store only
Poison Fruit #6 by Sacred
from Sacred
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Poison Fruit #6
Strain
$11each
In-store only
Cookies N Cream by Sugarleaf
from Sugarleaf
22.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies N Cream
Strain
$26each
In-store only
Blue Cookies by Budwise.
from Budwise.
18.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Cookies
Strain
$14each
In-store only
dj shorts blueberry by Indiva
from Indiva
17.67%
THC
0.31%
CBD
dj shorts blueberry
Strain
$10each
In-store only
CBD Queen by Canna Value
from Canna Value
0.5%
THC
13.88%
CBD
CBD Queen
Strain
$24each
In-store only
Holy Grail Kush by Budwise.
from Budwise.
29.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Holy Grail Kush
Strain
$14each
In-store only
Glue #4 by Sugarleaf
from Sugarleaf
26.68%
THC
0%
CBD
Glue #4
Strain
$9each
In-store only
Platinum Animal Cookies by Queen Kush
from Queen Kush
25.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Animal Cookies
Strain
$3each
In-store only
rude boi by Indiva
from Indiva
28.8%
THC
0.2%
CBD
rude boi
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Sage by Pot of Green
from Pot of Green
16.8%
THC
0%
CBD
SAGE
Strain
$8each
In-store only
bubble gum by Queen Kush
from Queen Kush
19.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubble Gum
Strain
$13each
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Oso Grown
from Oso Grown
24.93%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$26each
In-store only
Wreckage #2 by Ninja Gardens
from Ninja Gardens
17.24%
THC
0%
CBD
Wreckage #2
Strain
$13each
In-store only
og kush by Black Dog
from Black Dog
18.7%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Ice Cream Sandwhich by Black Dog
from Black Dog
21.4%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Ice Cream Sandwhich
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Forum Cut Cookies by Fleek
from Fleek
14.34%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Forum Cut Cookies
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Pre-98 Bubba Kush by Good Earth
from Good Earth
21.92%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Strain
$60each
In-store only
Blueberry Short by High Supply
from High Supply
19.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Short
Strain
$23each
In-store only
Milk & Cookies by High Supply
from High Supply
18.3%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Milk & Cookies
Strain
$23each
In-store only
royal kush by Canna Vita Naturals
from Canna Vita Naturals
13.53%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Royal Kush
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Candy Glue by The Dab Lab
from The Dab Lab
25.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Candy Glue
Strain
$29each
In-store only
Dawgwalker OG by Kush Family
from Kush Family
18.56%
THC
0%
CBD
Dawgwalker OG
Strain
$9each
In-store only
OGKS x Ghost OG Bx4 by Kush Family
from Kush Family
18.17%
THC
0%
CBD
OGKS x Ghost OG Bx4
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Skunk Tangie Ghost by Kush Family
from Kush Family
19.33%
THC
0%
CBD
Skunk Tangie Ghost
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Josh D OG by Rocket Cannabis
from Rocket Cannabis
21.83%
THC
0%
CBD
Josh D OG
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Dolato by Green Haven
from Green Haven
22.4%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Dolato
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Gobbilygoo by Cyclops
from Cyclops
17.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Gobbilygoo
Strain
$8each
In-store only
Agent Orange by Skagit Organics
from Skagit Organics
___
THC
___
CBD
$9each
In-store only
Slurricane P6 by Sacred
from Sacred
27.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Slurricane P6
Strain
$11each
In-store only
Silky Johnson by Sacred
from Sacred
26%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Silky Johnson
Strain
$11each
In-store only
Dr. Who by Tj's Organics
from Tj's Organics
22.3%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Dr. Who
Strain
$50each
In-store only
strawberry fields by Avitas
from Avitas
24%
THC
0.36%
CBD
Strawberry Fields
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Locktite by High Country
from High Country
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Mac Mac by High Country
from High Country
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Sour Banana Haze by High Country
from High Country
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Grease Monkey by High Country
from High Country
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
cannalope kush by Pagoda
from Pagoda
24.84%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Cannalope Kush
Strain
$9each
In-store only
Monster Cookies by Pagoda
from Pagoda
20.28%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Monster Cookies
Strain
$9each
In-store only
