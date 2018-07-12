Rlarios84
hands down the best yall I drive over a hour to come see them ! shoot prices are the best cant beat the 2 dollar joint on top of of the deals they have! come see Chris hes super dope
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
10 reviews
hands down the best yall I drive over a hour to come see them ! shoot prices are the best cant beat the 2 dollar joint on top of of the deals they have! come see Chris hes super dope
The best dispensary and the only one I go to The staff is unmatchable!!
Amazing. Always super friendly
This place is super rad! I always get the same guy at night. He is super helpful, knows his stuff and we always have a good convo! SUPER cheap prices. Between the 6 dispensaries closest to me, this place has THE CHEAPEST between all of them. And sometimes they will give you deals to stretch your dollar. Def recommend them!
this dispo has good customer service they are very friendly always have a easy time getting my weed here and they got lots of varieties to choose from ! totally recommend for others to shop here.
best dispo in town easy, best prices no joke, and the best employees
Best store in the area bypass the rest great selection awesome budtender/owner
After shopping around at many others, I only come here. Staff is great and so many top shelf brands at lower cost. If you like infused prerolls, you are in for a treat. I have a very high tolerance and both yoda og and trifecta infused prerolls put me out for the count. Always very very pleased when I walk through that front door
This store is so awesome they always have good brands and great deals and of course the most awesome service around this is the weed store to beat all others.
Such nice people !! Great selection for the size of the store, and they always have the best prices out there.