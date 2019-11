cali415kush420 on July 27, 2014

They are only delivery but that what you get in Marin, but they are great the guy on the phone was informative and really knew his buds. Asked him to make some recommendations and he was on it :) definitely recommend for anyone living in Marin. The delivery guy was even early, calls before they show up and was really nice. This was my first time ever dealing with a delivery dispensary and it went rather smooth.