Breianne
I was helped be Brendan and he had awesome customer service.
4.8
10 reviews
Alex was very helpful in finding what I needed super satisfied will definitely be coming back soon!
Friendly staff, Angela helped me out today. Good selection! Good vibes :)
Shout out to Brendan he’s the guy
i love maritime cafe. the budtenders are amazing and always ask questions to find out what kind of high you're looking for in order give you the best possible reccommendations. and angela at the front desk always greets you with a smile and a warm hello. she has saved my life with product reccommendations over the phone. check it out, you wont be disappointed.
Perfect location
Service was excellent!!!
Touring around the country I've been surprised at how different dispensaries are in their selection, display, point of sale, price, atmosphere, etc. In my opinion this is how dispensaries should be, and I wish more were like this spot. The most crucial aspect, in my opinion, is that their budtenders clearly knew their product and were clearly marijuana enthusiasts themselves. Many shops have good sales people, but very few have good taste in flower. This shop gets an A+ for marijuana product knowledge and expertise. Experiencing/smelling the product is another absolute essential to purchasing flower, and I guess only Oregon allows this, but their display an customer service while shopping is another huge win for this place. They keep the product in large containers so you can actually get a real whiff of the specific strain. They handle the product extremely carefully, and they take care to cut away all extra stem. The price was outstanding. I am mostly traveling for work, and it seems Oregon in general has incredible prices, but this shop still gets a solid A for having regular deals and fantastic prices. I've been to so many shops on the West Coast while traveling, never having the benefit of a neighborhood spot, but in my limited experience this is the best shop I've been to. I try to go here anytime I'm near Portland.
Well I have to say after a couple years of being a customer here at Maritime I still feel welcome like it's my first time everytime I come into this place it's almost hard to describe in a review how comfortable the setting is of this facility and how nice everyone takes care of you but don't take my word for it come down yourself and check it out biggest variety of Medicine I've experienced thanks maritime
I love maritime customer service and vibe. My favorite in PDX- especially Angela!