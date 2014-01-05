Yali_91 on August 18, 2019

Touring around the country I've been surprised at how different dispensaries are in their selection, display, point of sale, price, atmosphere, etc. In my opinion this is how dispensaries should be, and I wish more were like this spot. The most crucial aspect, in my opinion, is that their budtenders clearly knew their product and were clearly marijuana enthusiasts themselves. Many shops have good sales people, but very few have good taste in flower. This shop gets an A+ for marijuana product knowledge and expertise. Experiencing/smelling the product is another absolute essential to purchasing flower, and I guess only Oregon allows this, but their display an customer service while shopping is another huge win for this place. They keep the product in large containers so you can actually get a real whiff of the specific strain. They handle the product extremely carefully, and they take care to cut away all extra stem. The price was outstanding. I am mostly traveling for work, and it seems Oregon in general has incredible prices, but this shop still gets a solid A for having regular deals and fantastic prices. I've been to so many shops on the West Coast while traveling, never having the benefit of a neighborhood spot, but in my limited experience this is the best shop I've been to. I try to go here anytime I'm near Portland.