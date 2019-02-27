Jmars198825 on October 21, 2019

I went here for the first time the other day with just normal expectations. I got an eighth of their pull and and snap and an eighth of their most expensive Cake Kush flower. Thinking this was too quality stuff especially since it was the most expensive eighth they had. I put some in my grinder rolled a joint and noticed it tasted like a seed I was smoking. So I break the rest up by hand and pull another 12 seeds out of an eighth of bud. So I try to msg them and let them know their most expensive bud has tons of seeds in it without having to do a review like this. They don’t respond or say anything back to me. I was very polite and nice to wasn’t rude or anything about it. I thought this was going to be a great place was really excited about that but they have proven to be not so great. When you get an eighth that’s 50 dollars you expect their to be no seeds in it and it would have been nice to even just get a “thanks for letting us know.” Or something. So I really hope this helps someone else out there not get screwed over on their medicine. I have a limited amount of money like I’m sure most people do and I’m sure they are not looking to get screwed with what they choose to spend their hard earned money on.