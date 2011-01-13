mage14
Always a great experience at this dispo. Great bud tenders.
4.8
10 reviews
This place is a couple blocks from my apartment. The staff is always very friendly and helpful. They have a nice variety, grow their own stuff, run promotions for loyal customers and it seems like their customers always come back. 10/10 :)
Great products and prices, friendly and enthusiastic staff, plus new deals/specials all the time. Can’t really ask for much more.
I've been a client of MJC since they opened their doors. They always have a great selection of Flowers, Concentrates and Edibles. They also carry pipes and stuff. MJC is my goto Joint for pre-rolls. The bud-tenders are always cheerful and helpful. They also have a loyalty point system that allows you to collect points and redeem for discounts on your purchases
Of the thousands of shops in the LA area this has to be my favorite. The helpful, knowledgeable and friendly staff make every visit a happy occasion. Plus they carry ample supplies of the best strains.
came here a few days ago on my first dispensary visit ever (was visiting from out of state) i explained that i was looking for indica or indi-dominant hybrid flowers that won’t exacerbate my anxiety & the knowledgeable woman dressed like she was at coachella helped me around. she suggested which strains might work best for me plus showed me some edibles & pointed out all the different contents & dosages per package. the reason i was so excited to finally go to a dispensary was so that i could get this exact kind of service, so i really appreciated her. they had freaking amazing prices & deals, i got away with 2 eighths & some gummies for less than half of what i would have payed on the street back home without the invaluable guidance. the space itself was meh, a little dingy but i loved what i ended up getting from there, the packaging is nice & the prices are just outta this world. can’t wait to visit la again to come back!
Thanks again the the Mary Jane Collective! You have such good competitive prices, great text specials and promos. Plus you have such good OG’s! Thanks again!
Another great visit . If reading this, stop by and check this place out . I usually go to western collective but this is up to or maybe even better than them.
Great bud, friendly people, I’ll and easy, everybody come check this place out
The woman who helped me was so friendly and gave some great recommendations! Highly recommend!