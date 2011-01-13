cherrrrryl on September 17, 2018

came here a few days ago on my first dispensary visit ever (was visiting from out of state) i explained that i was looking for indica or indi-dominant hybrid flowers that won’t exacerbate my anxiety & the knowledgeable woman dressed like she was at coachella helped me around. she suggested which strains might work best for me plus showed me some edibles & pointed out all the different contents & dosages per package. the reason i was so excited to finally go to a dispensary was so that i could get this exact kind of service, so i really appreciated her. they had freaking amazing prices & deals, i got away with 2 eighths & some gummies for less than half of what i would have payed on the street back home without the invaluable guidance. the space itself was meh, a little dingy but i loved what i ended up getting from there, the packaging is nice & the prices are just outta this world. can’t wait to visit la again to come back!