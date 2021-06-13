78 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
Staff favorites
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Accessories
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
Mass Wellspring - Maynard
Mass Wellspring is an Adult Use Dispensary in Maynard, Massachusetts. We offer a full array of products including our own small batch, craft cannabis cultivated in our nearby Acton cultivation facility. We are located in the heart of the Maynard business district, walking distance to many great stores, restaurants and the Assabet River Rail Trail. We can't wait to meet you! Well behaved dogs are always welcome!
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 7
4-6 Nason Street, Maynard, MA
License MR281363
cash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesiblerecreational
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
Photos of Mass Wellspring - Maynard
Show all photos
5 Reviews of Mass Wellspring - Maynard
see all reviews
L........s
April 25, 2021
love this place. ill be back.
a........0
April 25, 2021
They seemed to have created an atmosphere of complete comfortability here. I feel instantly welcome the second I walk in. They are extremely knowledgeable on all aspects of cannabis, everytime I have gone in there I have learned something new!
j........4
April 24, 2021
The staff was very friendly and knowledgeable. I felt there was a wide selection and like the glass pieces they had for sale. I ended up spending quite a while just browsing and never felt rushed and felt very satisfied with my purchases. I will definitely be a repeat customer and suggest wellspring to my friends and family.
a........t
April 24, 2021
After hearing good things about their medical dispensary, I was excited to hear they were opening an adult use dispensary in Maynard. Love that it's right downtown. Have been here several times and they have great quality flower and edibles, the staff and friendly, knowledgeable, and don't make you feel rushed. Prices seem lower than other places, too. Will def shop here again.