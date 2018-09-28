cconery on September 28, 2019

This dispensary has an amazing variety of flower! Used to live in the area so it used to be my go to dispensary but moved so hadn’t been in a year. However I recently went and was blown away with their menu! They had at least 20 different types of flower across all strains with at least four to choose from for each category (indica, hybrid, sativa). All I can say is I was very impressed and hadn’t seen a menu that unlimited in months throughout the Boston/middlesex county area! Great quality flower as well!