4.3
10 reviews
I really enjoy the flower I just would like for the menu to be updated more often
Cozy, clean, first dispensary i’ve had the privilege of visiting, but a great experience all around! Super friendly and helpful staff, lovely smell when you walk through :) Highly recommended!
This dispensary has an amazing variety of flower! Used to live in the area so it used to be my go to dispensary but moved so hadn’t been in a year. However I recently went and was blown away with their menu! They had at least 20 different types of flower across all strains with at least four to choose from for each category (indica, hybrid, sativa). All I can say is I was very impressed and hadn’t seen a menu that unlimited in months throughout the Boston/middlesex county area! Great quality flower as well!
A pleasant first experience! Staff was friendly and accommodating, and the facility was clean and quiet. On a whim, I picked up Cherry Goji at the recommendation of the budtender, and it did NOT disappoint. I will definitely be back!
A beautiful quiet dispensary with great product and great people! You can relax on their sofas with a magazine and hang out for a while, it’s intimate. Should check them out..
Colorado Lemon had large and frosty buds, very smooth. Special Queen "giggly sativa" Dr.Who & SSD slightly smaller buds but taste, flavor and strength was good Blueberry, not a strong indica but they told me it was more sativa leaning.
Super friendly staff, good selection of flower and prerolls.
I didn't have a bad experience but I did drive 45 minutes to be told 20% off first time customer only applies to flower. They need to write that in the description. I've been to many dispensaries and recieved 20% off my entire order.
Flower is decent but no real nuggets to speak of, the pieces I got were all smaller than “pebbles” sold at other RMDs. Prerolls are decent but they were rolled loosely so the burn was not ideal. Atmosphere is strange, just feels like a big empty building with a giant high ceiling. The staff (well the one person working when I went) was great and quite friendly. My main annoyance was no color coded menus like nearly all RMDs have used. And the labels didn’t seem to say what type of strain. The bud I bought was also all tested over 5 months ago, which is terrible. Mostly because of that I will not be back again.
I dig it but need some more wax and shatter...and where did the 400mg devil bringers go?