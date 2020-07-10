McCurtain’s Finest is customer centered dispensary. We are here for you. We have knowledgeable people on our staff if your not sure what might help. We also have some great bud tenders who can help you pick a certain strain for your ailment. McCurtain’s Finest is a dispensary where most of our products all come from locals. We are locals, sourcing out to other locals, and proud Military Vets. Y’all come see us. We will have the coffee pot going and we love to hear good stories.