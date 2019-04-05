wesgregory66
Got half way home and realized that I didn't get my vet discount .. otherwise this is one of the best places around and worth the drive .. 👍🏼 flower is always good and the daily deals rock
4.8
10 reviews
Got a nasty preroll from cavi cones and they replaced it with one of the bliss ones that was much better thanks a Ton!
We try our best! Thanks!
perfect spot from my location.
It's the fucking cats meow and some..
my favorite shop!
Thanks!
Great store with great prices and very friendly, helpful staff
Thank you very much!
I’ve been in a few times and have always had a pleasant experience. Tonight I came in and my bud tender I believe her name was Christy was beyond helpful and knew so much about everything I asked about she really took the time to educate me. I feel smarter now having talked to her. Thanks med pharm for the awesome products and such an amazing staff.
This place is so awesome. They know what they are doing, they know there products, bud tenders are not pushy and let you take your time. They also give so much back to the community no only to animals but the local veterans do not get forgotten by these awesome folks. Thanks for your love of you community and customers
Thank you so much!!!
Best dispensary in Oklahoma!
Thank you very much!
40 minute drive from my home, but so worth it! Jason took a ton of time educating us and answering questions. He was super knowledgeable in every area from flower to pipes. Great deals and competitive prices.
Thank you very much!