"Maine's Finest Flower, Concentrates & Edibles Medible Delights is a Maine-based cannabis store & cannabis bakery confectionery. Established in 2017, the business is family-run and has become reputable across Maine as a top-tier edible manufacturer, handcrafting a variety of over 50 products. Ensuring that the products test consistently and accurately has been a crucial part of the growing process as a business in this industry. Medible Delights offers vegan, gluten and sugar free products as well! In collaboration with Maine’s top growers and processors, Medible Delights cannabis store @ 2151 lisbon Rd Lewiston offers top of the line flower and concentrates along with their full edible line and even some exclusive products too!"