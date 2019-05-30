Sarah42192 on November 9, 2019

Shout out to Medical Farm A Seed for hooking me up with an awesome Red Sky cartridge and timeless inhale operated battery. The strain I got is Bruce Banner super good terpenes looove that it's smooth to hit and doesn't leave a chemical taste in my mouth. Got both for about sixty-five dollars so definitely not bad priced for a full gram cartridge and a good battery. If you are in the marked for a vape pen or cartridge I would definitely stop by there. They have a good selection of flower too.