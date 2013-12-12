This is my favorite pot store in the whole Portland area! I have been going since recreational became legal in Oregon. They always have the best edibles, flower, and my new favorite Ababinol (cannabinoid syrup). For a very good price you can purchase some of this delicious tincture. At 440mg you can drink the whole thing at once and be feeling really, really good for 3 or 4 days. Or you could break it up into smaller doses. 🙂. It is a really good way to get your medicine or for recreational purposes!! Because of its Bioavailable Delivery System it hits within 20 minutes tops. It's a wonderful feeling of clarity, while floating along... If you are in McMinnville you need to check out this store. The PEOPLE are amazing. There's ALWAYS good product, and the PRIC is always just right 💚💚 Cara