BooyahBoy129 on February 24, 2019

I've been every day, since opening day! (3 in a row) I've been cared for by three separate enthusiasts! (Lovely People) I have been alleviated since and absolutely recommend. Medicine Man of Longmont is a very good choice for anyone looking for great products, prices and services from anywhere in the Nothern Colorado area. I'm pleased to say, that the people here are so kind, and respectable. They hold a warm, comfortable atmosphere, and understand that knowledge is key. Every question was answered thoroughly and I know that they're getting more products just give it some time! Med Mad Longmont is going to be busy. As an all around cannabis entrepreneur all I would want is a constant cycle of same products (Flower and Consentrate); as well as new products and strains and companies for giggles. The help I've received is hands down top tier local Colorado care. A lovely woman (Sara Duarte) made me feel most pleased with my visit. The way she cared more about my needs then the product promotion was why she stood outstandingly higher for my review. With many of my struggles and pains I live with on a minute to minute basis, Sara wanted to help. This gal is heavly EDUCATED and dedicated in this industry. Please ask to speak with her if you are looking for the best in Colorado in product knowledge and she always has a wonderful way of breaking down product information! This is where I'm recommending you go. It's the best in Longmont, and possibly with time the best in NoCo. I want to give my biggest thank you to all the staff who made this possible and with you the best of luck in your success!!