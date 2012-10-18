FGatica on April 12, 2019

Called to ask question about their clones that they sell and the guy literally told me he is not a grower and I should look it up online. There was a pause and I asked, you do sell clones correct? He says yes and gives me an excuse of there is no one that can answer my questions. Well that settled it,I'll buy from a company that wants and can answer very simple questions about their products. 4/12 at 125 PM. This is not my 1st or 10th time here. I have accumulated points but will not be back. I own a CBD Company so I work from my computer and all I do is visit dispensaries and smoke weed. I am asked alot about where and why to go to certain dispensaries