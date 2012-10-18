jasoncrowder
Travelers BEWARE!! When I entered she asked for my ID and for some reason she couldn't get it to scan properly (no where else has had this problem) so she handed it to "security guy" to validate which he then started telling me that my drivers license is fake! Like really?? The DMV or police have never accused me of such but u look at a state issued drivers license and claim there are several problems with it and is not real..Obviously I will never go back or recommend anyone to have deal with such treatment..travelers BEWARE!!!
Hi Jasoncrowder, We apologize for any inconvenience. We know this can be very frustrating for customers, but legally we can not serve you if your ID isn't scanning properly.