All edibles are buy one, get one 50% off. We have the largest variety of edibles in Colorado. Choose between an assortment of chocolates, gummies, hard candy, drinks, baked goods, tablets, taffy, and much more.
Come see us at any Medicine Man location and choose from over 20 different strains. All eighths are $20 plus tax when you mention Leafly.
Sunday's are meant for self love and care! Treat yo' self to some soothing CBD products or topicals all BOGO 50% off!
Concentrate on our large selection of waxes and shatters, only 2 for $40! Gaze in awe at our Diamonds and Sauces and enjoy 2 for $70 mix and match! *8 g limit per customer
All 1/8s are only $20 plus tax. Includes all Top Shelf and Private Stock strains.
Welcome to Wildcard Wednesday! This is where you get to pick from any Daily Special we offer during the week. Stock up on shatter, top shelf or private stock flower, even edibles and save big $$$.
Calling all cartridge lovers! Today is your day to double up on your favorite Pax pod or try out that new 510 thread you have been eyeing. When you buy one cartridge or pax pod, you get the second one of equal or lesser value half off.
Mix and Match Ounce for $130. Includes all Top Shelf and Private Stock strains.