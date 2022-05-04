Medie-Nugz
Hello! Thanks for stopping by. We are a new dispensary in Norman located on West Lindsey Street in the same shopping center as The Happy Monk bar and All Around Tattoo, directly behind Velvet Taco. We are open 24/7 and offer over 20 strains of flower, edibles (including vegan options), thc infused ice cream and potcicles, as well as CBD products (eg gummies, balm, cream, facial cream, pet oil, liposomal, etc.), and Delta 8 products. We also offer Keef soda, a variety of concentrates, including moon rock, and much more! Order online and stop by today for a personalized experience. We also offer curbside pickup.
ALL first time patients receive $2 pre-roll with their purchase. ALL first time patients receive 10% off their entire purchase.
Refer a friend and both of you will receive 5% off their purchase!
To be redeemed on second visit. Can be used along with their first time patient discount on orders of 100 or more.
DAILY HAPPY HOUR 4PM-7PM $3 PREROLLS!!