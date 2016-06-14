caviarkushking
One of my more preferred shops to go to in San Francisco! Clean, professional and well endowed with information. The display for the flow is cool as well
Medithrive is an up to date shop with knowledgeable budtenders and friendly staff. I love the cool display cases they have set up in the shop. They are also carrying the best tasting most enjoyable high product, Heavy Hitters. Medithrive is only going to keep improving, and getting better. No doubt a great shop for someone new or experienced with cannabis.
Decent weed
I love their special! W that goood frosty. Nice customer service and good location w good street meter paid parking PLUS RECREATIONAL AND MEDICAL PRODUCTS.
I really enjoyed my experience at Medithrive. The staff was incredibly friendly and very professional. They have these reall cool glass domes in which certain strains of their flowers are displayed which looks very professional. Their wide variety of products and prices makes them one of the best dispensaries in San Francisco without a doubt.
Great recreatinal weed
Been going here for over 2 years...before it was rec ;) Best flowers in SF. Not even close. Occasionally get some awesome smaller batch farms that distribute their medicine here too. Can't really complain about the price, it's comparable to anywhere else in SF except the quality is head and shoulders above the rest (for flowers at least). Everyone that works here is chill and friendly.
Phenomenal selection and service. Best in SF. Definitely expensive but you get what you pay for 100%.
Best recreational dispensary in The City. Seriously the best quality and selection of flowers, great variety of concentrates and edibles, tinctures, etc. The crew is helpful, patient, and knowledgable.
Great products with quite a bit of variety for both recreational for adults and medical use. Friendly staff.