mantha88
well I went there my first few times quality of products were ok didnt last long but did what it needed to prices were cheaper but again you need more to make sure the medication works right But then they got Pharma cannabis products and yes if you vape make sure it's from Pharma cannabis worth a few bucks more Great people very helpful and friendly and the atmosphere is like your part of the family there great first place to visit and get familiar with products.
Thank you for your feedback and support. We're so glad you had a great experience and look forward to welcoming you back again for more wonderful products and service.