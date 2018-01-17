MotherOfCannabis on April 23, 2019

I never been to a dispensary before and my experience at MedMen in Williamsville was wonderful! My life has changed forever with their vape cartridges! Only negative is the prices(Not their fault, its NY's fault but hopefully prices decrease over the next few years)and the far distance they are from the generally populated downtown-ish buffalo area. I'd go back but only if I were buying a lot of products at once. Doesn't seem worth it to go all the way up there just for one $90 vape cartridge. Anyways, I love the products and they got a customer in me for life!