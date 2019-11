Retired-at-56 on October 1, 2019

I usually use a different dispensary but decided to try a new one. I keep hearing the Medmen ads everyplace I go, in every state I go too, so I decided to give them a try. When I pulled up, my first impression was “oh just another dispensary on the strip” with people waiting outside to get in. But I decided to go in, finding out the people outside were just taxi & Uber waiting for clients. So, we got right in, checked in with the very friendly girl who put me in touch with someone to help. I was looking for a specific strain of flower, “Train-wreck” but unfortunately they did not have it, but through discussion with, and I apologize I did not get names, the person helping me I walked away with three different strains, Bruce Banner, Citrus Tsunami & Strawberry Lemonade, gotta love the names!!! Very pleased with the whole experience and will definitely go back next time in Vegas, next month again, and very pleased with the recommendations made!!! Keep up the good work!!