joan1224
The vape pens do not work. The "dispensers" are very nice, have no knowledge. You are on your own to pick what you might need; if it is in stock, which things rarely are. The front desk folks previously worked at Walmart. We are so under serviced on Long Island. Office is stylish, wish the products and knowledge of workers was better. Beauty is only skin deep.
Hi Joan! Thank you for leaving us your feedback! We’re so sorry you had this experience. Our goal is to provide you with an excellent experience every time. Please e-mail us at customer.service@medmen.com so that we may continue to improve and make this right for you!