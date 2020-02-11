MedMen Scottsdale - Talking Stick (Manzanita)
Promotions
Browse in-store only promotions.
Veterans and Seniors (65+) Patients receive 15% off entire purchase.
**Must show valid Military ID** All offers are limited to stock on hand; no rain checks are available. Not valid on prior purchases, gift cards & taxes. Consumer must pay applicable sales tax. Offer may not be combined with any other sale, BOGO, promotion, discount, code, coupon and/or offer. Some exclusions may apply.
Receive 10% Off your purchase when you sign-up @ MedMen.com to receive email updates!
Discount can only be used once.
You can now earn credit towards future purchases, just by being our Bud! MedMen Buds, our introductory rewards program, allows you to earn a point per dollar spent on qualifying purchases! Ask an associate about all the benefits and to get signed up today!
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.