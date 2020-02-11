MedMen Buds!

Valid now

You can now earn credit towards future purchases, just by being our Bud! MedMen Buds, our introductory rewards program, allows you to earn a point per dollar spent on qualifying purchases! Ask an associate about all the benefits and to get signed up today!

All offers are limited to stock on hand; no rain checks are available. Not valid on prior purchases, gift cards & taxes. Consumer must pay applicable sales tax. Offer may not be combined with any other sale, BOGO, promotion, discount, code, coupon and/or offer. Some exclusions may apply.