MedMen - West Hollywood
West Hollywood, CA
48 Reviews of MedMen - West Hollywood
4.2(48)
4.3
Quality
4.0
Service
4.2
Atmosphere
p........9
February 9, 2018
Never come here. They represent everything that is wrong with the intersection of business and marijuana. The weed straight up sucks and prices are insane. Even the people that work here will tell you it’s ridiculous. Don’t fall for the style over substance bullshit.
T........n
March 26, 2019
The place looks and feels like an Apple store. My first impression walking in was of everyone rushing around. The employees were in red tops, and there were way more of them than customers, many more than was necessary. They all seemed to be bumping into each other. It made me dizzy just watching them. I didn't feel like the one assigned to be attached to me at my hip was completely knowledgeable. When I asked her questions, she just did what I could have done, read labels and answered with "I guess so," or "I don't know." This is not exactly knowing the merchandise. Even so, I felt like I was being rushed through, before I ever had a chance to look around the store. When I thought I was done with her, I asked her if I could please just look around, and, then, two minutes later, there she was again, just on me, breathing down my neck. I like my space when shopping, and having someone hang on me like that is not only uncomfortable, it takes away from the pleasure of shopping. I like to take my time, look around, shop, decide what I want and, THEN, get with a salesperson, which doesn't happen at this store. A salesperson is assigned to you the minute you walk in. For me, it was very intrusive, and I just felt like I was being rushed through what was barely an experience and more just like a blur of red vests. The product displays are awesome, just one thing, THERE ARE NO PRICES, one of my pet peeves. You have to ask about each one. I got some pretty good product, but, with some, there seems to be something slightly off, an unpleasant aftertaste and lingering effect, as if you had an upset stomach with a knot in it. Is it me, or is dispensary product different?
P........a
July 4, 2019
Spent $500 in product in 2 weeks, purchased a MedMen battery that stopped working after a week. They would not replace it in spite of the fact that I was about to spend another $100! Outrageous!!!
t........n
November 29, 2017
this place is overpriced for terrible flower and wax.
D........h
August 8, 2020
We spent $900+ a month at this store at one time. It was rarely a pleasurable transaction. The prices are high indeed but comparable to other WeHo dispensaries. The main issue with this place is staff. When the storefront was open pre-covid it was unpredictable customer service, some staff greet you, some barely make eye contact. You can leave a hefty tip for their services and you will be lucky to get a thank you, Three times now I've had the unfortunate pleasure of dealing with bud tender Scott. Arrogant and condescending towards the customers, he can make your entire shopping experience as painful as possible. This city is full of shiny happy people that would love to be working for your company, but instead you have people like Scott. We no longer purchase from this company. Way better options in LA.
a........e
April 20, 2018
Rip off, Do not go here 25% Tax on all products and Very high prices. Save yourself a trip. Charge Excise Tax and Sales Tax. Rip Off. We have many other great places to go in Los Angles
k........y
July 12, 2019
An awful atmosphere, most expensive prices I've seen in our area, and a real lack of cannabis knowledge in staff. There is no culture or community here, so customer product complaints don't receive refunds or replacements. You may get overcharged, so check your receipt before you leave the store. No prices are posted and even the staff member "assigned" to you has to go to the front to get price checks, which makes them pointless. The staff member shadows you until you line up to pay. Even if you need no help they follow you with bad advice and weed 101 hints and tricks, this is how I know many don't even buy their weed there. The location is amazing - and they do keep some good product in stock, but you are paying for it, I can assure you.
A........r
April 17, 2019
The good: nice, knowledgable staff and a wide variety of flowers and concentrates. Clean, non-sketchy feeling environment. The not as good: staff can feel a little pushy and will definitely try to upsell you. Also, sometimes the staff won't notice you when it's busy so speak up!
C........f
May 27, 2017
The Worst Dispensary and Rudest people I have ever had the disfortune of meeting. Would give 0 stars if I could.
G........2
November 18, 2017
Amazing Products, Awesome Staff...I won’t shop anywhere else
G........s
July 10, 2016
This is the future of Corporate Cannabis. MedMen is a large organization and fully integrated corporate structure. You can google or find them on Wikipedia. Prices are outrageously high. They charge tax unlike any other dispensary, so whatever price you are told, you gotta remember tax will be added. The place is needlessly posh, the staff rather snobby. Constant bait and switch on their prices....oh sorry we are out of that but this flower at $450 an oz (plus) tax is available. Bought some prerolls that I hadn't checked would have been $40 anywhere else but $50 here + tax so $55. Any time I check their site and then go in the price is higher in the store. Stuff is good but nothing special to warrant the prices. This place is about making money, NOT helping patients.
k........y
October 22, 2017
MedMen i is a wonderful 420 store...I love their Vendors, their "Trees"....and the nice young people that work there.
L........2
February 2, 2017
Open, airy, comfortable, clean environment- by far the nicest dispensary atmosphere I've seen. Some very helpful and knowledgeable staff. Prices reasonable for the West Hollywood area.
F........A
August 13, 2017
Think different is the motto of this place and it is very reminiscent of the Apple store and uses a lot of iPads to complete the feel. The selection is very good with a full range of products from buds to edibles to high tech vape cartridges from a wide range of vendors. The store is open and bright with a welcome inviting feel unlike some of the dark backroom dispensaries where you are buzzed in like you are entering a prison to visit a convict! Refreshing change with a great product selection in the heart of world famous WeHo - what's NOT to like!
m........i
March 13, 2016
Possibly the worst place to go to. No first time patient deals AT ALL. Over priced and not enough options to choose from. Would not recommend you come here. The strains are not strong and you pay more for than what you get.
f........h
January 20, 2018
Associates were very kind, patient, knowledgeable and helped me get what I came for.
I........t
December 29, 2017
Exceptional assistance, patient appreciation days, and quality medicine. A+
4........s
November 27, 2016
Medmen is the best!!!!! High tech, very wide selection and friendly!!
c........n
January 22, 2018
The place was crazy busy when I went in there, but everyone was super nice. I loved the atmosphere -- felt like shopping in a grocery store. I picked up a few vape pens and a little bit of flower, and i definitely will be coming back. It was so inviting!
o........m
April 27, 2018
I love MedMen DTLA. Not a big fan of MedMen WeHo. A salesperson did that weird fratboy not-so-subtle waist touch. The salesperson who was helping me tried to get me to give him my Facebook information so he can invite me to his show.
M........7
January 19, 2018
Excellent service. Quick and easy. I went early or around 9am. No wait. Fantastic product also.
H........A
January 28, 2018
Great place. The prices are about the same as most places . Excellent selection, excellent set up and everyone is very helpful.
V........e
May 18, 2018
This place is like the Apple Store of Dispensaries. It looks very fancy, clean, and well-maintained. Their prices were ridiculously high, but their selection was equally good. Parking was easy enough, since there were pay meters in the back. The atmosphere here is very corporate, which is both a good thing and a bad thing. Everyone was wearing a brightly-colored uniform, and it felt super sterile. Too sterile. Let me explain why I'm knocking it for its atmosphere. With other stores, you feel the sense of the community that everyone's a part of. Here, it feels like it's trying to invent its own community of soccer moms while disavowing the greater marijuana community. You hear about the gentrification of weed, and this place is the shining symbol of it. Every flower and piece of shatter has its own tablet PC telling you about its origins and effects. There are glass cabinets to display everything. Even the smell-proof bags were fancy. The gaggles of Hollywood White Girl Stereotypes I saw lining up here appear to be its target audience. This feels like a place you could take your conservative christian mom to if you wanted to ease her into the world of marijuana. I found everything I wanted and more. I couldn't find any flaws in what I received, and despite a few hiccups I had in my service, everyone else seemed to be doing just fine. It was certainly an effective rebuttal to the idea that Marijuana stores can't be a nice fixture of a nice area. At the same time, though, it feels like something's gone missing here.
j........c
February 5, 2017
Great selection, great layout, great staff, great first time visit deal.