MedMen - West Hollywood
MedMen - West Hollywood
dispensary
Medical & Recreational

MedMen - West Hollywood

West Hollywood, CA
2274.8 miles away
About this dispensary

MedMen - West Hollywood

Visit MedMen West Hollywood to shop a wide selection of premium cannabis. Explore vapes, flower, edibles, extracts and more. Earn MedMen Buds rewards points with every purchase. Not a member yet? Sign up in-store or online. We provide delivery for customers during the hours of 9am - 9pm. MedMen West Hollywood is our closest flagship cannabis dispensary to the Sunset Strip in WeHo. MedMen California dispensaries offer our full menu for free marijuana delivery with an order minimum, and online ordering for pickup in store. Or, visit our MedMen dispensary in West Hollywood, CA, and shop the best dispensary deals daily in Los Angeles with our expert team of friendly budtenders and cannasseurs. Shop the best selection of premium cannabis flower, marijuana edibles, cannabis pre-rolls, vaporizers and vapes, concentrates, and CBD products. As one of the few West Hollywood, CA dispensaries that accept credit cards, MedMen WeHo prioritizes your convenience. Check in daily to save on cannabis deals and dispensary promotions. Be sure to sign up for email and SMS notifications to be the first to know about our special savings on flower, edibles, vapes, pre-rolls, and more!

Leafly member since 2012

Followers: 272
8208 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
Call (323) 579-1449
Visit website
License C10-0000421-LIC
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedicalRecreationalDeliveryMedical delivery

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm

48 Reviews of MedMen - West Hollywood

4.3
Quality
4.0
Service
4.2
Atmosphere