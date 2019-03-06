JackAttacksYou
Sales staff was overly nice/attentive. I just wanted to get in and out.
We hope you had a great experience with us! We look forward to seeing you again.
4.6
10 reviews
We hope you had a great experience with us! We look forward to seeing you again.
Great experience!
Thank you! We're thrilled to hear this.
I was very disappointed with the quality of the vapor cartridges. The cartridge is clogged up to the point to where they are virtually unusable after the first pull. also tastes worse than any other cartridge I've ever purchased in the quality of the cartridge itself is lagging significantly. It has no labels or identification that it is a medmen product and looks like a cheap $1 empty cartridge you would buy off of Amazon. I won't purchase again considering I'm stuck with two
Thank you for your feedback. Our goal is to provide you with the best product, service and value every visit! Please e-mail us at customer.service@medmen.com so we can learn more and help make this right for you. We hope to hear from you soon.
There are a number of cannabis dispensaries in Palm Beach County and I recommend checking out more than one. MedMen in West Palm Beach is a wonderful place to shop and get educated on legal cannabis products available in Florida (if you are a registered medical marijuana user.) The staff is very helpful, their prices are reasonable, and their quality products prove to be exactly as promised. My first visit was joyous and I'm sure I'll be going back again and again. Medicate sensibly and enjoy the health benefits of cannabinoids on your aging metabolism. You will feel better and so will the people who care about you. Love is contagious!
Thank you for writing and your support. We are so glad you had such a wonderful experience with us! We look forward to seeing you again soon.
First time in a dispensary. Brenda was amazing !!! She was very helpful and knowledgeable. She went through every product and explained what they contained and the purpose. Everybody in the store was friendly as well. They made my first experience in that form of retail shopping one that I'd re-visit. It was a lot of fun. Thank you, Brenda and MadMen staff !!!
We're thrilled to hear about your excellent visit with MedMen! We look forward to seeing you again soon.
Brenda was awesome friendly knowledgeable
We're so glad to hear about your 5-star visit with us! We look forward to welcoming you back again soon.
Visit was awesome comfotable an most of all not rushed i go to ebery dispo in west palm for flower an they were the most laid back an relaxing inviroment, sales rep was great answered my 1000 ?s with np , as long as they have 22% an up in lose flower i wont go anywere else! Quality is excellent i juat wish there website was more information like type how much thc %an hope they deliver an express pick up soon 😉
Thank you for your feedback. We're so glad to hear about your 5-star visit with us! We look forward to welcoming you back again soon.
Amazing parking
We're so glad to hear about your wonderful visit with us! We look forward to welcoming you back again soon.
Beautiful store! Jacob was extremely helpful and knowledgeable. Definitely making a stop there next tome I’m in the area.
We're so glad to hear about your 5-star visit with us! We look forward to welcoming you back again soon.
Store was nice, people were nice, product was garbage. I got a gram and a half gram cart - the entire half gram cart leaked out the bottom, not even salvageable. The gram-sized leaked and burned, but was at least mostly useable. They both tasted gross, bitter, chemical. Effects were weak and for however much comparison I could make before the half went in the trash, "strain" differences were negligible to non-existent. Take your first time discount and use it on flower, you might be happier, but I'd stay away from anything more processed than that from these guys.
Thank you for your feedback. Our goal is to provide you with the best product, service and value every visit! Please e-mail us at customer.service@medmen.com so we can learn more and help make this right for you. We hope to hear from you soon.