walkmanBB on September 28, 2019

There are a number of cannabis dispensaries in Palm Beach County and I recommend checking out more than one. MedMen in West Palm Beach is a wonderful place to shop and get educated on legal cannabis products available in Florida (if you are a registered medical marijuana user.) The staff is very helpful, their prices are reasonable, and their quality products prove to be exactly as promised. My first visit was joyous and I'm sure I'll be going back again and again. Medicate sensibly and enjoy the health benefits of cannabinoids on your aging metabolism. You will feel better and so will the people who care about you. Love is contagious!