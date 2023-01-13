About this dispensary
Medusa's Eden
Medusa's Eden is a craft cannabis farm. We are focused on delivering patients with high quality products and outstanding service at a very affordable rate. We strive for prompt service and high quality. We deliver to Biddeford, Standish, Buxton, Westbrook, Gorham, South Portland, Falmouth, Cumberland, Yarmouth, and Scarborough. If you don't see your area listed, give us a call to see if you're within our delivery zone. All required Maine State medical marijuana program documentation required.