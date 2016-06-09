$69.99 Prepackaged Ounce of Flower!
Come in today and grab a $69.99 ounce of prepackaged flower! Available strains may vary.
While supplies last. Other restrictions may apply. All prices pre-tax
$9.99 Gram of Full Spectrum Concentrate!
Come in today for a gram of our CO2-extracted Full Spectrum Concentrate for only $9.99! Daily purchase limits apply.
While supplies last. Other restrictions may apply. All prices are pre-tax.
25% off 4-Packs of Ceria Grainwave White Ale 5mg THC
Come see us and pick up a 4-Pack of Ceria Grainwave Belgian-style White Ale for 25% off. Each can is infused with 5mg THC.
While supplies last. Other restrictions may apply. All prices are pre-tax.