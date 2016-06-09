TheBlazeScout on December 5, 2019

Mesa has quickly become my go-to dispensary, despite being an hour away from my place. Their high quality flower burns clean, smells and tastes great, and leaves me smiling every time. Their staff are friendly and helpful, and make the best of the small space (which is kept squeaky clean) they have to assist everyone quickly . The C02 concentrate is affordable, effective, and enjoyable to smoke. The only downside is that the syringe dispenser isn’t the easiest to use when my arthritic hands are having a rough day. Overall, best I’ve found so far in Pueblo and well worth the extra driving time. Go see them!