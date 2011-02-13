YellaThaOG615
3.8
10 reviews
Just got here for KushStock from Tn and thought Flower was completely rec out here 🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️ welp until tomorrow 😂😂😂😂
Best Provisioning center in Michigan! stop in if ever near Flint! well worth the drive!
First time stopping by this dispo. Everyone was super nice and informed me off all the specials going on and weekly. Great environment
Ashley was awesome help me out tremendously
you can get as much or as little as you need without feeling like you're a hassle. product has always been priced appropriately and there is something for every pricepoint. employee recommendations are always on point.
Today was my first trip to Mi Organics, and overall I was very pleased. When I first walked in I was immediately asked if I was a new or current patient there, and had to fill out a single sheet of paperwork before I could be seen, very simple. After I completed that I was taken back into the very small, but well organized room where they had two separate stations set up with 30+ strains set up across the top of the station and then edibles and concentrates below in the glass cabinet, $6 grams immediately caught my eye and the buds were actually pretty dank, ended up paying $38 for 6.1 grams (one gram being an $8), they hooked me up with an a extra .6 for nothing! Only thing I didn't really like was that once in the show room they didn't really speak unless spoken too, it's always kind of nice to have the employees let you know what deals are going on and to at least make you feel like they're happy to have you there. Other than that one SMALL thing, Mi Organics is the shit!! Will be coming back
Little room for dispensary and then a nice selection of products in larger space. Very nice girls in there. Will go back for some handspun glass bowls that you won't find anywhere else.
First timer caregiver. My wife is my patient. I took her here for her (and my) first experience. She has no experience or knowledge and she was looking for compassion and help. We received neither. She has fibromyalgia, chronic pain from a twisted tailbone due to traumatic births and severe anxiety. The biggest mistake I ever made. There was one girl that took a lot of time with us and helped explain a lot to my wife. They only let one patient in at a time. Apparently we were taking too long and the owner made some sarcastic comments about cycling people through and people were leaving because of the wait. It was ridiculous! We bought things hurriedly and left but we're made to feel like we did something wrong. My wife broke down in tears in the car! She didn't want to go anywhere else. I went to another dispensary that had an Owner I knew and respected and the experience was amazing. I went back (on principal) to return the meds and get my money back (free brownie and all). It was right at closing. The childish Owner made me wait until they counted their entire inventory, insulted me and cowardly fled to the back room. I guess he was upset I wanted my money back. I started to relay my reason for the return to the guy who rang me up before and the back door flies open and the Owner instructs him not to give me money. Then he curses at me, insults me again and tells me doesn't have to give me anything and to get the f out. I will admit I lost my cool. I proceeded to tell him I was nice, I didn't say a word when they made me wait, but he treated us badly, took our money and now has the audacity to curse me out and try to keep my money. I told him he was the exact reason I was returning the meds and taking my business elsewhere. He proceeded to curse and tell me to get the f out and take my money, etc, etc. I had some choice words for him once the money was back in my pocket. He cowered in the back. He is a belligerent, uncompassionate and unprofessional. Don't be fooled. This guy only cares about your money. I could not have imagined a worse experience.
Good service and Medibles
got ripped off 1/2 gram !!! called and complainted got treated very rude !! not impressed ...check your weight before you leave with your own scale