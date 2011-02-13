mconn2112 on October 15, 2016

First timer caregiver. My wife is my patient. I took her here for her (and my) first experience. She has no experience or knowledge and she was looking for compassion and help. We received neither. She has fibromyalgia, chronic pain from a twisted tailbone due to traumatic births and severe anxiety. The biggest mistake I ever made. There was one girl that took a lot of time with us and helped explain a lot to my wife. They only let one patient in at a time. Apparently we were taking too long and the owner made some sarcastic comments about cycling people through and people were leaving because of the wait. It was ridiculous! We bought things hurriedly and left but we're made to feel like we did something wrong. My wife broke down in tears in the car! She didn't want to go anywhere else. I went to another dispensary that had an Owner I knew and respected and the experience was amazing. I went back (on principal) to return the meds and get my money back (free brownie and all). It was right at closing. The childish Owner made me wait until they counted their entire inventory, insulted me and cowardly fled to the back room. I guess he was upset I wanted my money back. I started to relay my reason for the return to the guy who rang me up before and the back door flies open and the Owner instructs him not to give me money. Then he curses at me, insults me again and tells me doesn't have to give me anything and to get the f out. I will admit I lost my cool. I proceeded to tell him I was nice, I didn't say a word when they made me wait, but he treated us badly, took our money and now has the audacity to curse me out and try to keep my money. I told him he was the exact reason I was returning the meds and taking my business elsewhere. He proceeded to curse and tell me to get the f out and take my money, etc, etc. I had some choice words for him once the money was back in my pocket. He cowered in the back. He is a belligerent, uncompassionate and unprofessional. Don't be fooled. This guy only cares about your money. I could not have imagined a worse experience.