Shop the medical menu instead
LOOKING FOR THE MEDICAL MENU?This is the recreational menu.Shop the medical menu instead
133 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
About this dispensary
Michiganja (Recreational)
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 1
230 N Charles St, White Cloud, MI
License AU - R - 000347
ATMstorefrontADA accesiblerecreational
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
11am-8pm
Photos of Michiganja (Recreational)
Show all photos