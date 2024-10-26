Mint Cannabis Co. Dispensary - Downtown Portland

Mint Cannabis Co. was founded in the Summer of 2022 by a lifelong Portlander looking to bring a different kind of cannabis experience to Downtown Portland. Mint Cannabis Co. provides an inviting and casual atmosphere, where Budtenders are on the sales floor working directly with customers for a one-on-one experience - allowing shoppers to take as much time as they would like to roam the store, browse our vast selection, and get personalized recommendations from our knowledgeable staff. Our setting is clean and well organized with a modern-industrial aesthetic, including accents of our Mint branded products throughout - all while maintaining an exceptional selection of cannabis products across all categories, including 30 strains of flower at all times. At Mint Cannabis Co, it’s all about a different kind of cannabis experience.