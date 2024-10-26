DISPENSARY
Mint Cannabis Co. Dispensary - Downtown Portland

Portland, OR
2321.3 miles away
About this dispensary

Mint Cannabis Co. was founded in the Summer of 2022 by a lifelong Portlander looking to bring a different kind of cannabis experience to Downtown Portland. Mint Cannabis Co. provides an inviting and casual atmosphere, where Budtenders are on the sales floor working directly with customers for a one-on-one experience - allowing shoppers to take as much time as they would like to roam the store, browse our vast selection, and get personalized recommendations from our knowledgeable staff. Our setting is clean and well organized with a modern-industrial aesthetic, including accents of our Mint branded products throughout - all while maintaining an exceptional selection of cannabis products across all categories, including 30 strains of flower at all times. At Mint Cannabis Co, it's all about a different kind of cannabis experience.

Leafly member since 2022

Followers: 154
625 SW 10th Ave, Portland, OR
Call 5039875243
License 050-10221550293
ATM, Storefront, Veteran discount

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
8am - 9:50pm
monday
8am - 9:50pm
tuesday
8am - 9:50pm
wednesday
8am - 9:50pm
thursday
8am - 9:50pm
friday
8am - 9:50pm
saturday
8am - 9:50pm

Store Info

Today’s hours
Open until Sunday at 9:50pm PT
TimeUp to 30 minPaymentCash

244 Reviews of Mint Cannabis Co. Dispensary - Downtown Portland

4.9
Quality
4.9
Service
4.9
Atmosphere
October 26, 2024
This is a great place. Once you visit, you'll be back. I enjoy all the tenders. I go often and always smiling when I say Later!
October 17, 2024
Great service, awesome staff, and sweet product. The best in downtown!
October 11, 2024
Amazing budtenders and great prices!
October 4, 2024
Coll store.
