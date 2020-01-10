Droopy1962 on January 15, 2020

great shop. right on the corner, just off the highway. was a little confused by the green country signage, but dont let this stop you from visiting MJ HIGHWAY. The staff was amazing. They answered all my questions and helped me find exactly what I was looking for. Great prices on edibles and some good looking flower. Ended up leaving with a 200mg chocolate bar, a gram of some good smoke, and a first time patient pre-roll for just $21!!! thanks. I will be back!