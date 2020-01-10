Droopy1962
great shop. right on the corner, just off the highway. was a little confused by the green country signage, but dont let this stop you from visiting MJ HIGHWAY. The staff was amazing. They answered all my questions and helped me find exactly what I was looking for. Great prices on edibles and some good looking flower. Ended up leaving with a 200mg chocolate bar, a gram of some good smoke, and a first time patient pre-roll for just $21!!! thanks. I will be back!
Hello there! Thanks so much for the great review! We hope to have our new signage any day now, and appreciate you not letting that stop you from checking us out! We are so glad you were pleased with your experience and hope to see you in again soon!