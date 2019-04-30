SEB35
The owners are fantastic. One of my favorite shops in town. They know their products. Their enthusiasm to make sure the client gets exactly what they want from their experience is tremendous.
4.6
10 reviews
Great place great staff, the front counter guy was pretty nice and chill. Quality not the best not the worst. I got gg #4. You can smell the gg #4 terpenes but I feel it's not as strong as it should, far as smell and flavor. Other than that it smokes great. The other weeds in the display also looks pretty smokeable .
Thanks for the review! We take pride in our place and use any feedback we get to help our business grow.
was very nice just like walking in your house they were very nice helpful quality was good will go back pleasant experience
Quaint location with a relaxing space. The tenders were kind and knowledgeable.
I didn't actually buy anything because I was on a budget and just wanted to see the store. It's a nice dispensary with fair and competitive prices. The owners were very friendly. I'll visit them again when I have cash. Just wanted to leave a good review because I think they deserve it.
Left a place down the road after sticker price shock and found a lovely small gem in the rough...great prices nice budtender
This friendly shop has dreams to grow larger..and they have a wellness spa & yoga!
WAY, too high priced. won't be in your shop.
Thanks for the review and a -4- on the quality! Sorry you didn't agree with our prices, service and atmosphere. We're priced less than our closest comps and offer a 10% discount for the firs timers (15% for the month of July if you use Leafly pick-up app). See Ya Next Time!
Nice quaint little shop. Owners are always there and very experienced. Flower is good and there’s a decent selection. Atmosphere is comfortable and you feel relaxed while you’re there.
great atmosphere, good selection of flower. the staff was very personable and knowledgeable.