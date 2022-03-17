Wow! Amazing, Setting the bar, best ever...I am not sure, but this is my first time posting a review to a dispensary and this is the nicest I have ever seen by far! I mean that 100%... and I have seen a bunch of them. It is why I am posting on for MJ's benefit. Let me tell you about my amazing experience as I sit back and enjoy some of their finer offerings! I went to MJ's this past sat. eve and as soon as I got out of my car, I heard some rumbling by the front door. As I walked closer it was some cool music playing. "Live even?" I thought to myself. Well, sure as shit, there is a guy on the stage, Chris Houston was his name and he was Jamming out! Then are you are kind of forced to head to the right, you are introduced to a vast display of product, art, and amazing woodwork throughout the display case... there is an island where you can walk around and check out all the products they carry, and the budtenders...sorry, they call them MJ's Cannassuers, are there to tell you all about the products, strains, benefits of the products. They were so informative, I even learned a thing or two. Oh, ya the stage... They have a freaking stage in the store where local artists play or show their art... they said they are going to have open mic Sundays starting in the near future! Awesome! So, as you walk around checking out the product, which I could look at under a magnifying glass (freaking cool), and smell it, but there is also a ton of cool art and "things" all over the store. I stopped counting after 20, but there must be 80 pieces of art and cool stuff throughout the store. After spending some time talking with Kayla, my very knowledgeable Cannassuer, I ended up purchasing some delicious prerolls, instead of the slice of flower I usually get. Another great score for me! My last review of MJs is that as it turns out, all the art they have in the store is for sale and all the monies made go directly to the artist and a portion goes to a charity they work with called 50legs. Another awesome thing about this place! They are helping artists and charities...Its part of their DNA...freaking cool man. So much so, that as I am checking out the cashier Alyssia (Sorry for spelling), asked me if I would like to donate to 50legs, a charity that purchases prosthetics for children and veterans. When I gave a donation, she then handed me a lunch box and stated "If you guess the code to get in the MJ's Stash box, you get to keep in and everything that was in it". It was valued at over $300! I didn't crack the code, but I will tell you my guess was 530 and apparently I was pretty close to getting it! My last, last comment is that this place is the bomb, and is a must visit for any regulars like me and more so for the amatures... These guys will set you straight and get you going in the right direction. They even wrote a book on it,, No Joke, the ABCs of weed...Crazy! Go see MJ's, you will not be disappointed...and tell them Jack sent you! They love me there!