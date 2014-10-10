This store’s menu is not available
MJ's Pot Shop
MJ's Pot Shop is Pullman's first recreational marijuana store! We feature state of the art everything, have multiple strains to choose from, and many different forms! You will get amazing customer service and answers to your questions if you need help deciding. New products rotate in on a weekly basis. Make sure to check us out on our website, mjspotshoppullman.com!
Leafly member since 2014
Followers: 49
1335 SE Bishop Blvd Suite B, Pullman, WA
License 415314
storefrontrecreational
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
Closed
Photos of MJ's Pot Shop
Deals at MJ's Pot Shop
10 Reviews of MJ's Pot Shop
3.9(10)
M........e
January 11, 2019
The store is okay and the selection is okay. Some items were pretty expensive, like the joints. An older woman came out the back and was very rude to her staff. I was pretty uncomfortable in there. The staff apologized for her and tried to help me. I assume she is the manager or owner of the shop. Probably won't go back.
c........r
August 12, 2018
Very patient, knowledgeable, friendly bud tenders who try to make your experience A1 & find the right goodies for you. They were super chill with me asking 362864 questions lol and the place was pretty cute. They have lots of info available for novices & seem to be very well informed as well. Not very big but there’s still plenty of variety! Plus there are free matches so🤷🏻♀️ Definitely worth checking out.
4........k
February 18, 2017
I love this place! While they can sometimes be expensive, they are always having new sales to keep me coming back. I appreciate not feeling rushed like I do at the other shops in town and the people working there actually listened to what I was looking for and helped me find something that was just what I needed.
i........e
October 12, 2016
Excellent selection of concentrates. Small and out of the way, sort of hard to find and the chainlink around the outside is a tad off putting. Inside though, the bud tenders are friendly, smart, and make great recommendations. Prices are a bit higher, but the quality reflects that.