Follow
MMCA - Cameron Park
(530) 677-5362
95 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 22
Show All 24
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$93
All Products
Purple Punch 3.5 gr Flower
from Elyon
19.43%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Old Pal Sativa Tangie2 3.5 gr flower
from Old Pal
23.23%
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Old Pal Hybrid Cookie Glue 3.5 gr Flower
from Old Pal
14.53%
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Old Pal Hybrid SFV OG 3.5 gr Flower
from Old Pal
18.52%
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Old Pal Sativa Tangie 3.5 gr Flower
from Old Pal
23.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Old Pal Hybrid Sunset OG 3.5 gr Flower
from Old Pal
12.87%
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Old Pal Indica 3.5 gr Flower
from Old Pal
23.78%
THC
0%
CBD
Paris OG
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Humboldt's Finest SFV OG 3.5 gr Flower
from Humboldt's Finest
24%
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Headstash Strawberry Banana Cake 1 gr Sugar
from HeadStash
72.31%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Starwberry Banana Cake
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
Headstash Alien OG 1 gr Sugar
from HeadStash
72.31%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Alien OG
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
Tangie Sap .5 gr Pax Pod
from Island
80.98%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Tangie Sap
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
Headstash Rock OG 1 gr Sugar
from HeadStash
75.4%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Rock OG
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
Headstash Headband PAX Pod .5gr
from HeadStash
72.51%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
UKU Cookies .5 gr Vape
from UKU
85.28%
THC
0.66%
CBD
Cookies
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
UKU Berry Kush .5 gr Vape
from UKU
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
UKU APEX Strawberry Cough .5 gr Cartridge
from UKU
93%
THC
___
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
UKU Blueberry .5 gr Cartridge
from UKU
___
THC
___
CBD
$0.01½ g
In-store only
UKU Purple Punch .5 gr Cartridge
from UKU
90.82%
THC
___
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
UKU APEX Purple Punch .5 gr Cartridge
from UKU
92.72%
THC
___
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
UKU Lemon Sorbet .5 gr Cartridge
from UKU
70%
THC
4.6%
CBD
Lemon Sorbet
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
UKU Jack Herer .5 gr Vape
from UKU
77.48%
THC
0.75%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
UKU APEX Wedding Cake.5 gr Cartridge
from UKU
92.52%
THC
___
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
King's Garden King's Cut 1 gr Live Shatter
from Unknown Brand
73.71%
THC
0.16%
CBD
King's Cut
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Papa's Herb Blue Dream .5gr Cartridge
from Papa's Herb
85%
THC
___
CBD
$25½ g
In-store only
UKU Sour Diesel .5 gr Vape
from UKU
88.33%
THC
___
CBD
$0.01½ g
In-store only
Cresco Remedi Renew RSO 1gr
from Cresco
71.5%
THC
0.5%
CBD
$531 g
In-store only
UKU Skywalker OG .5 gr Cartridge
from UKU
74.38%
THC
0.94%
CBD
Skywalker OG
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
UKU Tangie .5 gr Cartridge
from UKU
80.76%
THC
0.78%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
CBD CC Cookie 10 pack 10 : 1
from Big Pete's
10mg
THC
90mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
C & S Mini Cookies Indica
from Big Pete's
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Trokie CBD
from Trokie
___
THC
100mg
CBD
$22each
In-store only
Dark Chocolate THC
from chill
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
YK Stay Lifted
from Yummi Karma
150mg
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Ruby Fruits Licorice 1:1 CBD
from Emerald Sky
50mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$24each
In-store only
California Orange Gummies
from Emerald Sky
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Coffee & Donuts Chocolate Bar
from Coda
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$24each
In-store only
Fire & Orange Chocolate Bar
from Coda
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$24each
In-store only
North Star Cherry Licorice 19:1 CBD
from Emerald Sky
5mg
THC
95mg
CBD
$24each
In-store only
Breez Citrus CBD Tin
from Breez
23mg
THC
463mg
CBD
$22each
In-store only
Lemon Mini Cookies Sativa 100 mg
from Big Pete's
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
123