Camdcald8
This location had quality product that I like but the service was lacking. The employee helping me didn’t seem very approachable and acted like she didn’t want to be there. But overall, I would return for the products.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience. Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.3
10 reviews
This location had quality product that I like but the service was lacking. The employee helping me didn’t seem very approachable and acted like she didn’t want to be there. But overall, I would return for the products.
First time buyer I bought this today and was super excited as it was my first time at a dispensary. However it literally empty. I spent $30 on it. It’s supposed to come with 10 tablets. Completely dissatisfied!!!
Great assortment of products
Smaller spot but they had some quality flowers that I liked. I was on the move and just picked up some edibles & a pre roll but was happy to see a few nice top shelf flowers that caught my eye. Location was also convenient off Hollywood Blvd. Selection was limited due to the small space but I would return. Staff & security were also friendly and helpful. Overall easy, no hassle & serviceable shop!
Appreciate the help. Thank you patient and kind service.
My new favorite location, right off Sunset!
Thanks for the great review! We hope to see you again soon =)
Everyone here was so helpful I definitely recommend and will be back when I visit LA again.
Thanks, we're excited to hear you had a great experience and look forward to seeing you again!
Great inventory, mediocre service.
Thanks for the compliment on our inventory. Sorry you had a bad customer service experience. We strive hard to serve our customers well, so please give us another chance to meet your expectations!
Clean, sharp shop with quick, friendly staff. Menu and price is on point.
Thanks!
Good quality and good vibes.
Thank you!