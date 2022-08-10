I was so pleased by not only the service, from the moment I walked in until I walked out! Everyone was super friendly but even more, they were super respectful to not only me but another patient who was in for what appeared to be their first time, as well. The lady who helped me was Ireland, and I actually returned a few days later and was very happy that Ireland was working and up next to help me! :) She not only remembered me, but even the products I'd purchased and asked about my thoughts. We made some changes and I'll be back to make sure to keep testing how their medications are in the works, as well as how they affect me. It was nice to be remembered. Very clean and bright place, well organized, easy to find (except online apparently!) and easy parking. Haven't used the drive thru option yet but once we determine what works best for me, I will use it as needed. It's a nice option for those who have mobility issues. Truly enjoyed my experience here, loved chatting with Ireland and hearing her thoughts on what options are out there for me, as a newbie to medical marijuana. She didn't make this older woman feel dumb because I don't know much about how things work. She was an absolute gem!!

Dispensary replied