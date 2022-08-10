MOJO
PICKUP NOW AVAILABLE*** - Drive through window for convenience - In-store Pharmacist available for consults - Low income and Veteran discounts Hello there, we are MOJO Dispensary. We opened our doors in January 2021, and have been proudly providing patients with education and access to medical cannabis ever since. We provide a 1 on 1 customer service experience with our knowledgeable and friendly Patient Advocates. Our Patient Advocates work with our customers to find the best available product to suit their needs. We also offer an on-site Pharmacist for free private consultations regarding any drug on drug interactions, and answers and any other questions you may have. Lastly, we offer a convenient drive-thru for patients that have trouble with mobility, rainy days, or anyone in a hurry. Our dispensary is located in Nixa, MO right behind the new Dollar Tree. Crossroads of W Central St. and S West St. Keywords: Dispensary, Cannabis, Medical Cannabis, Marijuana, Nixa, MOJO, Strains, Illicit, Flora, C4, Proper, dabs, cartridge, Wana, Clovr, Bubba Fest, Bruce Banner, Sinse, gummies, edibles, flower, concentrate
10% off entire order with proof of Veteran's card!
10% off entire order if born before 1956.
Updates
Now at MOJO The Clear Endo Vapes are $55 + Tax. Sale runs through Saturday July 30th until 5 PM CST. Great deals on Squeeze and Josh Blue suckers as well!
If Purple is in the name, it's 20% off at MOJO. *Purple Chem *Purple Sunset *Purple Mtn Badder *Purple Ghost Sugar *Purple Slippers Blunt Limited Time Only
Don't forget about you furriest family member this 4th of July. MOJO has $25 dog treats to help calm fur babies that don't do well with fireworks. Come get yours today!
Don't forget now through Monday, July 4th we will be celebrating at MOJO with the C4th of July sale. All C4 Products are 20% off while supplies last!